Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Southern Kitchen moving from Jackson Ward to Stony Point Fashion Park

southern-kitchen-1-2048x1152.jpg
BizSense
southern-kitchen-1-2048x1152.jpg
Posted at 7:10 AM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 07:10:00-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A decade-old local restaurant is leaving its home in Jackson Ward to reopen at Stony Point Fashion Park.

Southern Kitchen Restaurant is planning to relocate to the South Richmond mall in August or September. It has inked a lease on the space formerly occupied by Brio Tuscan Grill across from P.F. Chang’s at one of the mall’s entrances.

Established by owner Shane Roberts-Thomas more than a decade ago, Southern Kitchen has a menu that features entrees of shrimp and grits, blackened catfish and fried pork chops in addition to sandwiches and salads.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone