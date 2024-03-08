Southern Kitchen moving from Jackson Ward to Stony Point Fashion Park

RICHMOND, Va. -- A decade-old local restaurant is leaving its home in Jackson Ward to reopen at Stony Point Fashion Park.

Southern Kitchen Restaurant is planning to relocate to the South Richmond mall in August or September. It has inked a lease on the space formerly occupied by Brio Tuscan Grill across from P.F. Chang’s at one of the mall’s entrances.

Established by owner Shane Roberts-Thomas more than a decade ago, Southern Kitchen has a menu that features entrees of shrimp and grits, blackened catfish and fried pork chops in addition to sandwiches and salads.

