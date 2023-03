HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- All southbound lanes on I-295 south in Henrico are closed at mile marker 52 near I-64 due to a crash

VDOT encouraged drivers to use alternate routes and expect delays.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

