PETERSBURG, Va. — Police confirm they are investigating the death of a minor along the 2100 block of South Whitehill Drive in Petersburg.

The child was a toddler, Crime Insider sources told Burkett.

No additional details were available at last check.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok