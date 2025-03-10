Watch Now
2 South Richmond shooting scenes believed to be connected, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are responding to two shootings in South Richmond and Crime Insider sources said detectives believe the scenes are connected.

The first shooting happened along West Pilkington Street. CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett reports a man was shot and his injury does not appear to be life-threatening.

The second shooting happened at the intersection of Belt Boulevard and Hull Street Road.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

