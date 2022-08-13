Police: Driver killed crossed double-yellow lines, hit van; South Providence Road closed

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle wreck that has closed South Providence Road in Chesterfield County Saturday morning.

Chesterfield Police said the crash happened around 7 a.m. along the 1100 block of South Providence Road when the driver of a Chevrolet Cavalier crossed the double-yellow lines into the path of a Chevrolet Express van.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police said three people in the van were transported to area hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The deceased driver's name is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

Officers said South Providence Road would remain closed as police investigate.

Anyone with information about the wreck is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.