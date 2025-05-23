South Hill Rotary honors community and military heroes with over 200 flags: 'Touches your heart'

SOUTH HILL, Va. — The South Hill Rotary Club's annual fundraising effort has placed 209 flags to honor heroes including doctors, nurses, teachers, first responders, military personnel and veterans.

The display, now in its ninth year, has become a local landmark that draws visitors driving along Interstate 85.

"You look at this, touches your heart," said Charles Wright, President of South Hill Rotary Club.

The flags create a striking visual of red, white and blue that's visible to passing motorists, many of whom stop to take pictures and experience the display up close.

"I said we've got to stop and get a picture of all these wonderful flags," said Ron Meglino, who stopped during his drive to Pennsylvania.

Sherri and Angel Guzman have driven past the flags for the past four years but decided to stop today.

"It's a pleasant surprise, impactful," Sherri Guzman said.

"We've come to really enjoy seeing the flags and especially on a beautiful day like today," she added.

The Guzmans were impressed to learn about the various heroes the flags represent.

"The fact the Rotary Club finds that this is an important thing to do, especially with the volume of traffic that you see, will make people think twice about America," Guzman said.

For South Hill Police Officer Mike Dailey, a former U.S. Marine, and his wife, the field of flags represents a source of community pride.

"It's so noticeable to everybody that drives past even those who are just visiting or just passing through, it really shows a good sign that we love our veterans here," said Tierney Daily, wife of the police officer.

Members of the 98-year-old South Hill Rotary Club say the many hours spent planning and creating the field of flags is worth the effort.

"People will ride by and see the flag field and say hey, I want to be a part of that," said a South Hill Rotary representative.

The local business Discount Furniture, located in front of the display, helps maintain the patriotic presentation.

"We make sure no flags are on the ground, make sure the grass is cut and make sure the flags are well represented," said James Brown, GM of Discount Furniture.

The South Hill Rotary Club's field of flags will remain on display through the Fourth of July weekend. Flags are still available for purchase, with each flag including a small tag bearing the name of the person it represents.

The club has set a goal of displaying 250 flags next year to commemorate our country's 250th birthday on July 4.

