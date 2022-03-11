Mom who streamed shooting on Facebook says Petersburg sounded 'like a war zone'

PETERSBURG, Va. – A Petersburg woman captured a shooting on South Dunlop Street Thursday night that left cars and trucks with shattered glass and riddled with bullet holes.

The woman was home with her three-year-old son when she heard the first shots. When she opened her door to peek outside, a barrage of gunshots can be heard in a Facebook Live video as she screams for her son to get onto the floor.

"It sounded like a war zone out here, literally," the woman, who spoke with WTVR CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil on the condition of anonymity, said Friday. “And it was a whole lot of gunshots."

While she yelled for her son to get to the floor, the child did not grasp the seriousness of the situation.

"I scared him by yelling at him, I don't even know if he realized that it was gunshots going on outside," she said. "My first reaction was to hurry up and shut this door and get in here, cause a bullet doesn't have a name on it."

WTVR Both of Eluaatien Ogbara's cars were damaged in a shooting on Dunlop Street in Petersburg Thursday night.

Officers were back on the scene investigating Friday morning where they collected 25 shell casings and found bullet holes in cars, SUVs and a Penske truck parked on the street.

Eluaatien Ogbara, who just moved onto Dunlop Street two months ago, was unable to leave for work Friday because of the damage.

"So both my vehicles, both tires on my car, the Mazda, the radiator was just blown,” Ogbara said.

WTVR Brad Slaybaugh

Brad Slaybaugh was just a few blocks away when he said he heard 25 shots.

"That's the second night in a row I've heard that,” Slaybaugh said.

Police said the incident was the second shooting along South Dunlop Street in two weeks.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.