Sounds of Summer concert series to return after last year's cancellation

RICHMOND, Va. -- "It’s easy access, it’s right across the bridge, you take a right and come down by the marina and we’re right at the top of the hill".

That’s where you’ll find the historic Weston Plantation in Hopewell, just under 30 minutes from Richmond. This Sunday, the Sounds of Summer concerts series returns after being canceled last year. Concerts are held on the front lawn overlooking the Appomattox River.

For people who have never been there, here's what you can expect when they get there.

You park and you walk down in front of the house where you'll find a great, big, beautiful lawn where you can bring chairs, blankets, a picnic. You sit down and relax and listen to all the music that the bands provide while you look out at a beautiful and scenic view of the river.

You’ll hear everything from classic country, to blues, rock and in between, Sounds of Summer kicks off Sunday, May 2, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event runs through June 6 and concerts are free but donations are accepted.

All the donations are used for the preservation of all the historic properties in Hopewell. For more information visit their website or the Weston Plantation Facebook page.