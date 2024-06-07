Free Sounds of Summer concert series kicks off Sunday at Weston Manor in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Weston Manor's Sounds of Summer concert series along the picturesque Appomattox River kicks off for the season this Sunday in Hopewell.

Daniella Kyriakides, who oversees weddings and events at Weston Manor for the Historic Hopewell Foundation, said bringing more people to the historic site is the goal of music at the manor.

"We came up with this idea of a summer concert series, and just open it up on Sunday evenings to have people come down and just enjoy the bands and enjoy the grounds," Kyriakides explained. "We do it for a month in the summer and a month in the fall."

You’ll hear a variety of styles of music during the concert series, which runs from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

"The next one is classic rock and roll. The one after that is another all-star variety band. The next band is classic Southern rock and that's a very popular local band. And we're ending this year with Heart of Country, which is obviously a country band."

Food trucks are new this year, and the popular 50/50 drawing is back to support the maintenance of the historic home.

Weston Manor, which is just a short drive from Richmond, is a perfect place to spend the afternoon. The house, which was built in 1789 by William Gillum, is the only surviving 18th-century manor on the Appomattox River.

Brianna Gettier is the Administrative Manager of the Historic Hopewell Foundation.

"Weston was built as a bit of a marriage gift from the Epps family. He married a woman by the name of Christian Epps," Brianna Gettier, the Historic Hopewell Foundation's administrative manager, explained. "The Epps go long back in Hopewell, Appomattox Manor is where she grew up, and then they built this home after their marriage."

Tours are available Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. as well as Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Click here for more information about Sounds of Summer Concerts or Weston Manor.

