Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

‘Sound of Richmond’ streaming service features Richmond-specific music, helps local artists

SoundOfRichmondScreenshot1.jpg
‘Sound of Richmond’ streaming service
A screenshot of the soon-to-launch Sound of Richmond website, which features playlists of Richmond artists in different genres.
SoundOfRichmondScreenshot1.jpg
Posted at
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. -- When they host their second annual 804 Day music festival this Friday, the folks behind record label Shockoe Records will be rolling out a new Richmond-specific music streaming service that they’re aiming to market to area businesses.

The 2-year-old label is set to launch The Sound of Richmond, a subscription-based streaming platform featuring solely local artists, in conjunction with the 804 Day festival it’s putting on to kick off Richmond Music Week, a multi-event celebration of the local music scene. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone