‘Sound of Richmond’ streaming service features Richmond-specific music, helps local artists

RICHMOND, Va. -- When they host their second annual 804 Day music festival this Friday, the folks behind record label Shockoe Records will be rolling out a new Richmond-specific music streaming service that they’re aiming to market to area businesses.

The 2-year-old label is set to launch The Sound of Richmond, a subscription-based streaming platform featuring solely local artists, in conjunction with the 804 Day festival it’s putting on to kick off Richmond Music Week, a multi-event celebration of the local music scene. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.