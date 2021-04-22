Sorority to host forum with several candidates running for governor

RICHMOND, Va. -- You'll have the chance to hear from some of the candidates running for governor here in Virginia Thursday night.

The "2021 Virginia gubernatorial candidates forum" is being held tomorrow on zoom and Facebook live.

The event is being sponsored by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

"This is a time for us to voice our concerns in regards to who will represent us in the next election. You know, our national president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. always reminds us that we have power in our voices and our voice is our vote," said Tonya Brown-Fletcher,

President, Petersburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Seven candidates will be participating -- four Democrats and three Independents.

Organizers tell us they are hosting this event because they feel political awareness is central to public service.

"This will also be an awareness piece for all voters in the community to be informed on the times that they should check their voter status, register to vote and see if their voting rights have been restored. So, this is very very important," said Brown-Fletcher.

Our Shelby Brown will be emceeing tomorrow's event - which kicks off at 6:00 p.m.

You can register online here if you plan to watch it -- and you can also submit questions here.