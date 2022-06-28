Teenager missing after being left at Virginia Home Depot

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. -- Fredericksburg Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who was left behind at a Fredericksburg Home Depot.

Officers said Sorina Niculescu's family accidentally left her behind at a Home Depot along the I-95 corridor. However, they said it is possible she could be somewhere between North Carolina and Capital Heights, Maryland.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt with butterflies and a long black skirt.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the police at 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip.

