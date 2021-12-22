Son arrested for murder of father in Caroline County

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. -- A Henrico County man has been arrested for the death of his father in Caroline County.

On Tuesday just after 10:30 a.m., the Caroline County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from a citizen reporting a man, who was believed the be deceased, lying beside the roadway on Goose Hill Road in Caroline County.

Deputies responded and found a deceased man appearing to have suffered from a gunshot wound.

Investigators identified the victim as Eric Leon Williams, 52, of Henrico County.

At 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Caroline County investigators and Henrico Police placed 31-year-old Eric Leon Williams, Jr., of Henrico into custody without incident.

Caroline County Sheriff's Office

After investigators carried out search warrants and interviews with the suspect and witnesses, Eric was charged with first-degree murder of his father, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and the possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

He is currently being held without bond at the Henrico County Jail.

Caroline County investigators believe the father and son were traveling in a vehicle together in Caroline County when the murder happened.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.