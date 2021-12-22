Son arrested for murder of father in Caroline County

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. -- A Henrico County man has been arrested for the death of his father in Caroline County.
On Tuesday just after 10:30 a.m., the Caroline County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from a citizen reporting a man, who was believed the be deceased, lying beside the roadway on Goose Hill Road in Caroline County.
Deputies responded and found a deceased man appearing to have suffered from a gunshot wound.
Investigators identified the victim as Eric Leon Williams, 52, of Henrico County.
At 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Caroline County investigators and Henrico Police placed 31-year-old Eric Leon Williams, Jr., of Henrico into custody without incident.
After investigators carried out search warrants and interviews with the suspect and witnesses, Eric was charged with first-degree murder of his father, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and the possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.
He is currently being held without bond at the Henrico County Jail.
Caroline County investigators believe the father and son were traveling in a vehicle together in Caroline County when the murder happened.
This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.