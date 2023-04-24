Watch Now
Something in the Water offers special last-call ticket prices

Posted at 2:35 PM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 14:52:19-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Something in the Water is holding a locals-only, last-call sale on Tuesday, Apr. 25 for three-day tickets that include a shuttle pass.

Anyone who comes to the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach can purchase up to four passes.

The sale begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m.

Locals can pay $299 with no fees using cash or major credit cards only.

Regular ticket sales start at $399 with a $50 fee, according to Something in the Water's website.

This is the last locals-only sale before the festival takes over the Oceanfront Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

For more information, click here.

