Something in the Water offers special last-call ticket prices

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Something in the Water is holding a locals-only, last-call sale on Tuesday, Apr. 25 for three-day tickets that include a shuttle pass.
Anyone who comes to the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach can purchase up to four passes.
The sale begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m.
📢 Calling all 757 locals ⚡️ Last call on GA passes with no fees + a complimentary shuttle pass* when you visit us in-person tomorrow at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater! 🌊 More info in thread (1/2) pic.twitter.com/RmDTMnZH2h— SOMETHING IN THE WATER (@sitw) April 24, 2023
Locals can pay $299 with no fees using cash or major credit cards only.
Regular ticket sales start at $399 with a $50 fee, according to Something in the Water's website.
This is the last locals-only sale before the festival takes over the Oceanfront Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
