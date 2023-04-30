Something in the Water canceled following tornado warning in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The final day of Something in the Water has been canceled due to severe weather and a tornado warning that took place Sunday afternoon.

A tornado was confirmed in the area of River Road and Great Neck in Virginia Beach, according to the National Weather Service and the City of Virginia Beach.

8:30 p.m.

Organizers forSomething in the Water said refunds will be issued for admission passes.

6 p.m.

Something in the Water canceled followingtornado warning.

4:50 p.m.

3:58 p.m.

Thanks for your patience as we continue to monitor the weather conditions impacting the festival site. Our gates are not yet open, but we’re working to resume performances soon. Updates to be provided in the SITW app. — SOMETHING IN THE WATER (@sitw) April 30, 2023

10:38 a.m.

The festival is delayed until further notice due to weather concerns.

10:48 a.m.

Pop-Up Church Service was delayed until further notice due to severe weather threats.

