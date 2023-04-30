Watch Now
Something in the Water canceled following tornado warning in Virginia Beach

Something in the Water - Day 2 - Saturday, April 29, 2023
Posted at 7:43 AM, Apr 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-30 20:39:47-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The final day of Something in the Water has been canceled due to severe weather and a tornado warning that took place Sunday afternoon.

A tornado was confirmed in the area of River Road and Great Neck in Virginia Beach, according to the National Weather Service and the City of Virginia Beach.

We are working to learn more. We will updated this article with more details as they come in.

8:30 p.m.

Organizers forSomething in the Water said refunds will be issued for admission passes.

6 p.m.

Something in the Water canceled followingtornado warning.

4:50 p.m.

3:58 p.m.

10:38 a.m.

The festival is delayed until further notice due to weather concerns.

10:48 a.m.

Pop-Up Church Service was delayed until further notice due to severe weather threats.

Something in the Water - Day 2 - April 29, 2023

PHOTOS: Day 2 of Something in the Water festival

4:50 PM, Apr 29, 2023

Sunday live updates

