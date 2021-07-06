Someone killed her son in broad daylight and no one is saying a word

PETERSBURG, Va. -- More than 200 days after her son was shot and killed in broad daylight, Pamela Walker remains sad, angry, and frustrated.

Xavier Miffin's killer remains free from justice.

“He was just a light to a lot of people and especially me," Walker said about her 20-year-old son killed in December 2020. “This is what’s wrong. Nobody is coming forward to what they see."

Miffin was killed walking along Wythe Street at about 3 p.m.

"It’s the afternoon. You’re not going to tell me, you didn’t see anything," Walker said. "I just want people to know, you just don’t affect that child, you affect the whole family and the whole city.

Petersburg pastor Belinda Baugh understands the frustration Walker and other victims’ families face.

“We want you to know, he will never be forgotten," she told Walker.

Baugh is holding a Stop The Violence Cook Out on Saturday at 550 Farmer Street near 3rd Baptist Church.

The Community Day cookout will also provide victims' families a chance to remember loved ones lost.

“[They can] set up a table, set that memory up, remind the region, remind the community that this young man or young girl's life was taken over senseless violence," Baugh said.

The Stop the Violence Cook Out is scheduled to begin at about 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 10.

Anyone with information about any shooting in Petersburg was asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.