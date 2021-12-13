Someone burned vehicles outside a Chesterfield business

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are looking for the people who burned and vandalized vehicles and businesses in Chesterfield.

"On December 5, unknown suspects set two vehicles on fire at Allen Tire, located at 4110 W. Hundred Road," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Then on both December 7, 2021, and December 12, 2021, the unknown suspects entered upon the property at 12000 Winfree Street, Sybley's BBQ, vandalizing multiple vehicles and other business property."

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.