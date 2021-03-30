Somber ceremony at postponed Mills Godwin football game remembers 13-year-old Lucia Bremer

RICHMOND, Va. -- The gravel path on the Mills Godwin side is where Lucia Bremer and her friend would walk Friday afternoon.

Witnesses say a suspect was close behind, and after they rounded a corner onto a driveway, shots were fired.

A moment of silence then the game would go on.

Football was canceled Friday because of the shooting death of 13-year-old Quioccasin Middle School student Lucia Bremer in the nearby Gayton Forest West neighborhood.

"Here you go."

Monday night with heavy hearts, Godwin students passed out green ribbons to honor Lucia, remembering a life cut tragically short.

"We made these green ribbons in support of Lucia and her family and her friends,” said one student. “Just to give everything we can to show as much support as possible at this game."

Her alleged killer, a 14-year-old, was in court Monday morning, where he was denied bond and appointed two attorneys.

Kids that knew him tell me he was a bit of a loner, often eating lunch at school by himself, and soft-spoken. They say they’re shocked that he's accused of murder.

As Henrico Police look for a motive, Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor says they haven’t determined whether the teen will be charged as an adult.

"We are so early in the beginning of these proceedings to get to understand this young man, who he is and what his background is,” said Taylor. “That's certainly not something we can comment about whether we will pursue or not.”

Meanwhile, students are remembering Lucia, a girl who teachers say lit up the room with laughter and love.

"We have a great neighborhood and community in and outside of Godwin,” said one teacher. “Everyone is shocked but we are trying to lift spirits as much as possible."

A least for the very near future, a marked patrol car will be in the student parking lot, making sure kids that walk to and from school feel safe.