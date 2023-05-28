The beautiful reason Virginia group hosted 1st-ever 'fun' proms with unique themes

RICHMOND, Va. -- SOAR365, a Virginia nonprofit that supports those with disabilities, hosted three proms to promote friendship.

This was the first time for many of the participants to ever experience prom.

"It's great for them just based on the fitness, health aspect and they've just been having fun all day long," Josh Rubino, supervisor of adult day support said. "We really want to focus on what they want to do, and their favorite thing to do here is dance so they've had a great time."

SOAR365 supports more than 1500 Virginians with disabilities and their families for over 65 years.

"It’s a person-centered approach that we take to heart, combining education and expertise with kindness and creativity," according to SOAR365.

Across their three support programs, different themes blossomed from their creativity including Hollywood, Fun in the Sun, and Under the Sea.

In addition to attending the proms, participants also created the decorations.

For more information on SOAR365, click here to visit their website.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.