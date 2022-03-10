So what to expect on Saturday? Here's an update on snow chances in Virginia.

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be a good deal of sun on Friday, but we'll start to see some clouds later in the day.

There will be a chance for a couple of rain showers by about 10 p.m. or 11 p.m.

Then things start to turn a little bit more interesting going into Saturday.

It looks like we'll have some periods of some heavier rain in around daybreak and the potential for some thunderstorms in the morning.

Then as the cold front comes through, we'll start to see the rain mix with some sleet and snow and then change to all snow from northwest to southeast.

We may get this mix in the metro by late morning or midday Saturday with snow showers farther north and west.

Then that change transition zone starts to track off a little bit farther towards the east as the day progresses. Starting to see the snow showers breaking up towards the west by mid-afternoon and elsewhere by late afternoon on Saturday.

So what to expect on Saturday?

In the morning, rain and gusty thunderstorms temperatures will be in the 40s well northwest of Richmond the 60s towards the southeast.

In the afternoon, that rain will change to a mix and then snow. Winds gusts potentially over 40 miles an hour. If we do get any thunderstorms, we could have some gusts over 50 miles an hour.

And accumulations a little to nothing for most areas because the ground in the air temperatures would be a little bit too warm but go way northwest of Richmond, talking about western Louisa County, we may see a little bit more of a grassy coating to about three quarters of an inch. We can't roll out a grassy coating in the Richmond area but that chances on the fairly low side may just whiten the grass in a few areas and that is about it.