A look inside a peaceful snow day at Richmond's Maymont Park

RICHMOND, Va. — With kids stuck learning from home in Richmond there weren’t as many families outside enjoying a snow day in the typical ways.

But the rare peacefulness gave CBS 6's A.J. Nwoko and Chris Jenkins an opportunity to see a few people and some animals making the most of Tuesday’s weather.

There's a special beauty in Richmond that seems to come out when it's covered in a thin blanket of snow.

And few places is that more apparent than the river city’s Maymont Park.

Maymont Communications Manager Melissa Abernathy was at the park while we visited Tuesday.

"I just love the way the snow picks out the architectural details of the trees and the buildings here," Abernathy said.

Abernathy told CBS 6 that even on snow days, all the animals from donkey’s to bison get round-the-clock attention.

"In the snow weather the bison get to recreate the experience of being out on the open plains," Abernathy said. "People come out here for exercise they come out here to rest and relax."

And it’s not just the animals that get to take advantage of that experience either.

CBS 6 caught up with retiree Mark Eichenberger who has a passion for photography. He was out at Maymont trying to capture the perfect snow picture.

"There are days like today where I have to go out and shoot. And when I get behind the camera it starts to feel like I’m feeding myself for that day," he said. "I just want to get some really good trees."

He said this is where he finds his peace, a peace and beauty he hopes others take advantage of any way they can.

"Do that, get out, have a snowball fight, sled! Just get out, check it out. Stick your tongue out and Catcha snowflake on it. Do what ever you can," Eichenberger said.

Eichenberger also snapped a photo of A.J. and Chris out in the snow.

WTVR courtesy of Mark Eichenberger

