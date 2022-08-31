Watch Now
Snagajob makes 'difficult decisions' regarding Richmond workforce

Posted at 10:56 AM, Aug 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-31 10:56:11-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A home-grown tech company has pared back its local headcount. Snagajob, known for its online job board for hourly workers, in recent days laid off around 40 locally based employees, according to a statement from CEO Mathieu Stevenson. A spokeswoman didn’t respond to questions about what type of jobs were eliminated or how many local employees the company still has. Stevenson said the company intended to maintain a presence in the area. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

