Two men arrested in connection to nearly a dozen snack bar burglaries across Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two men have been arrested in connection to a string of burglaries that happened at concession stands and snack shacks across the county over the last month.

Chesterfield Police said the first incident happened some time between May 7 and May 11 at Smoketree Pool on Smoketree Drive. The suspects broke into the concession stand and stole two tablets.

The suspects broke into the same concession stand again on June 1 around 1 a.m. and stole candy and a box with cash inside.

At some point between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. on the same morning, the two suspects stole a safe with cash inside from the the Queensmill Recreation Center’s concession stand on Kingscross Road.

Again that same morning, around 5 a.m., the suspects broke into the Woodlake Swim and Racquet Club on Woodlake Village Parkway and took cash, candy, a vacuum and other items.

Not long after, the suspects broken into the concession stand at Settlers Landing pool on Wrens Nest Road, but nothing was reported stolen.

The ACAC Fitness Center's pool snack bar on Robious Road was broken into at some point between May 31 and June 1, and police said the suspects stole cash.

The snack shacks at the Loch Braemar pool on Kingussle Lane and at the Shenandoah Community Association pool on Redbridge Road were both broken into, but police said nothing was reported stolen.

Cash was stolen from the snack shack at the Bon Air Community Center pool on Quaker Lane, as well as the snack shack at the Surreywood Swim Club on Williamstowne Drive.

The two also attempted to break into the clubhouse at the Brighton Green Community Association on North Pinetta Drive.

Police identified the suspects as 19-year-old Thomas D. Perkins of Woodhaven Drive and 19-year-old Andrew C. Johns of Walkerton Court. Each suspect was charged with five counts of breaking and entering and five counts of petit larceny.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.