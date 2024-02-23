Smugglers tied to deaths of two Navy SEALs brought to Richmond to face charges

RICHMOND, Va. -- Four alleged weapons smugglers tied to the deaths of two Navy SEALs have been brought to Richmond to face charges.

The men made their first court appearance Thursday in a U.S. District Court. They were arrested after Navy SEALs boarded a vessel off the coast of Somalia and found missile parts, including a warhead, that the U.S. says was being smuggled from Iran to the Houthis in Yemen.

The two Navy SEALs, Petty Officers Chris Chambers and Gage Ingram, were lost at sea while attempting to board in rough seas and a third was critically injured.

Several witnesses who were on the boat were also brought to the U.S. for the trial.

The men are being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail and will be in court again on Tuesday.

The men are being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail and will be in court again on Tuesday.

