1st 'Smokin' Sunday' draws marijuana enthusiasts to 'enjoy new things happening in Richmond'

RICHMOND, Va. – Cannabis enthusiasts gathered at Happy Trees Agriculture Supply in Richmond for the first "Smokin' Sunday."

The event’s goal was to share the culture of cannabis and to allow devotees to share their knowledge and growing experiences, according to organizers.

"Think of this as a homebrew showcase," Happy Trees Co-Founder Josiah Ickes said. "It’s like a BYOB homebrew event where people can gather and have a smoke, just like having a drink."

There was also live music and food from Intergalatic Tacos.

“I decided to take some time and enjoy the new things that are happening in Richmond, especially the fact that cannabis is now made legal,” customer Dot Reid said. “Being at this event is so awesome. This is my first time and I am just so excited to see where this takes us here in the city.”

Private use of marijuana for adults became legal in Virginia last summer.

Tickets for the event were $10 and were limited to those age 21 and up per state law.

Additionally, no cannabis was sold and Happy Trees did not give away any cannabis flowers, seeds or clones.