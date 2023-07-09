Smoke & Vine Festival at Bon Secours Training Center benefits special needs children

RICHMOND, Va. -- The annual Smoke & Wine Festival took place at Bon Secours Training Center in Richmond Saturday.

The event billed as "the Richmond metro area's premiere annual summer cigar and wine festival" featured live music, food, games as well as plenty to drink.

FULL INTERVIEW: Amelia man says Smoke & Vine Festival is about 'fellowship and good times'

Attendee Michael Booker, who traveled from Amelia County, said he prefers cigars over the wine.

For Booker, highlights of the event are “the fellowship and good times,” in addition to the cigars and alcoholic beverages.

The event, which is sponsored by Johnson's Charities, benefits children living with disabilities and special needs.

