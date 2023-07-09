Watch Now
Smoke & Vine Festival at Bon Secours Training Center benefits special needs children

Posted at 10:38 AM, Jul 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-09 10:39:28-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The annual Smoke & Wine Festival took place at Bon Secours Training Center in Richmond Saturday.

The event billed as "the Richmond metro area's premiere annual summer cigar and wine festival" featured live music, food, games as well as plenty to drink.

FULL INTERVIEW: Amelia man says 'fellowship and good times' are highlights of Smoke & Vine Festival

Attendee Michael Booker, who traveled from Amelia County, said he prefers cigars over the wine.

For Booker, highlights of the event are “the fellowship and good times,” in addition to the cigars and alcoholic beverages.

The event, which is sponsored by Johnson's Charities, benefits children living with disabilities and special needs.

