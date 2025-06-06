8-year-old Virginia nature champ could win $20K to visit every national park in America

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — An 8-year-old Newport News boy is seeking support in a national competition aimed at protecting wildlife.

Smith Simpson is competing in the 2025 Ranger Rick Nature Contest, organized by the National Wildlife Federation, which celebrates young environmentalists. The winner of the competition will receive $20,000.

Smith's passion for nature began with hiking and exploring the outdoors.

His mother, Lina Simpson, shares, "He's constantly looking around, and enjoying nature, and wanting to travel and see the world."

Lina Simpson Smith Simpson

One of his everyday habits includes picking up trash if he sees it on the ground, demonstrating his commitment to keeping the environment clean.

"I like to hike and find a bunch of cool things, you know," said Smith.

If he wins the competition, Smith already knows what he would do with the prize money: "I want to go to every national park in the USA."

The community can help Smith's efforts by voting for him in the contest. Details on how to vote can be found here.