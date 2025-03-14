Do you care about smallmouth bass? Virginia wants to hear from you.

RICHMOND, Va. — More than half the people who fish in Virginia catch smallmouth bass, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR).

Now the state is hoping to hear from people with input on how to better manage the species.

The DWR is working on a Smallmouth Bass Management Plan that will "use management and monitoring to enhance recreational opportunities for smallmouth, employ targeted research to better understand the species, explore hatchery culture to potentially enhance and restore populations throughout the state, and more effectively promote this resource."

Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources Smallmouth Bass in Virginia

The state has asked people who care about smallmouth bass to share their thoughts about the plan to ensure it aligns with what the fishing community wants and needs.

"The public comment period is open through April 11, 2025. DWR staff will review all comments and consider them relative to the goals, objectives, and strategies within the plan," a DWR spokesperson said. "DWR intends to adopt the inaugural Smallmouth Bass Management Plan in the fall of 2025."

You can read and comment on the the plan here.

