Small earthquake shakes Washington, D.C. suburbs

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on January 2, 2024.
Posted at 11:16 AM, Jan 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-02 11:16:32-05

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A small earthquake shook the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C., early Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake with a preliminary magnitude of 2.3 happened around 12:51 a.m. It was centered nearly 2 miles (about 3.2 kilometers) west of Rockville in Montgomery County, with a preliminary depth of about 9.5 miles (15.3 kilometers).

By midmorning, the agency had received more than 1,400 reports through its website from people who reported feeling the temblor across Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, the District of Columbia and Pennsylvania.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer posted on social media that there were no reports of injury or damage.

