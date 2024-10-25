Hanover student wrote racial slur on Henrico school bus during football game, school district says

RICHMOND, Va. — A racial slur was discovered written on the window of a Henrico County Public Schools bus during a football game at Hanover High School Thursday night.

During the junior varsity game, Hanover High School administrators received a report that a racial slur was discovered on a Henrico County Public Schools bus parked on the Hanover High School campus.

The slur appeared to have been written by finger into the dirt on the rear glass window of the bus, according to Hanover County Public Schools.

The two schools concluded their investigation of the incident today. Hanover Schools stated that the student responsible, who attends Hanover High School, is "being held fully accountable to the fullest extent allowed by the Code of Student Conduct and School Board Policy," and is not a football player for Hanover High School.

Hanover School Board policy prohibits the disclosure of student records.

In a message to families, faculty, and staff, Hanover County Public Schools stated:

"On behalf of Hanover County Public Schools and the Hanover County School Board, we strongly condemn this behavior and all forms of racism, bigotry, or any other form of discrimination and hatred, and we take these matters with the utmost seriousness. As a school division, we stand for unity, respect, and inclusion. We are unwavering in our commitment to being a school division where all students, faculty, staff, and community members feel welcome, valued, and safe. Simply put, there is no place for racism and other forms of hatred in our school communities and beyond, and we reaffirm our commitment to inclusivity and respect."

A statement from Henrico County Public Schools given to CBS 6 reads:

"Henrico County Public Schools is aware of an act of vandalism involving a racial slur written on an HCPS bus discovered during Henrico High School’s junior varsity football game at Hanover High School on Thursday night. We are appalled by this incident and the hate language directed at our students. There is absolutely no place for racism in our schools or community. Hanover County Public Schools administrators have assured us that they share our outrage and that they have taken immediate action to identify and discipline the student responsible. Henrico Schools prides itself on being a diverse and inclusive community where hate and racism are not tolerated, and we work together to ensure students are safe and treated respectfully on and off campus."

