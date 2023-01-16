What this Virginia library is doing for MLK Day of Service: 'Give what you can'

NORFOLK, Va. — The Slover Library hosted its Community Personal Care Pantry, an MLK Day of Service community event, to provide help to those in need.

The pantry was created to act as a mutual aid for those in need of laundry, personal, feminine, or baby care items.

People had the opportunity to donate personal care items that were new or unused.

Attendees also helped to build the pantry and paint the outside.

Event coordinator Anthone Oates said that the pantry's mission is to act as a resource for those in need of personal care items.

"Anyone in the community can come and grab anything they need with hopes that they will replace it, so our motto is, 'take what you need and give what you can,'" said Oates.

During the service event, Oates also provided teens with information about the national observed holiday and why service is important to Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy.

"Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a servant and he believed in unity and equity for everyone. By us doing this community service project for everyone in the community, that is us providing resources for everyone," said Oates.

The Slover Library will host more community service events throughout the year. For more information, visit Slover Library's website.