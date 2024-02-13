Slide in Richmond homebuilding numbers attributed to lack of buildable lots

RICHMOND, Va. -- After years of continued growth in the number of homes built and sold in the region, the most productive homebuilders in and around Richmond saw a dip in those numbers in 2023 – a drop that the industry’s local trade group calls a reflection of inventory, not demand.

At its annual market forecast seminar this month, the Home Building Association of Richmond announced its lists of the top 10 member builders for 2023 based on sales and unit volume.

The top two builders remained unchanged from the previous year, with Ryan Homes and Main Street Homes taking the No. 1 and 2 spots, respectively.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.