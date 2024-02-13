Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Slide in Richmond homebuilding numbers attributed to lack of buildable lots

ReTreatAtOne2024-700x467.jpg
BizSense
ReTreatAtOne2024-700x467.jpg
Posted at 6:27 AM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 06:27:33-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- After years of continued growth in the number of homes built and sold in the region, the most productive homebuilders in and around Richmond saw a dip in those numbers in 2023 – a drop that the industry’s local trade group calls a reflection of inventory, not demand.

At its annual market forecast seminar this month, the Home Building Association of Richmond announced its lists of the top 10 member builders for 2023 based on sales and unit volume.

The top two builders remained unchanged from the previous year, with Ryan Homes and Main Street Homes taking the No. 1 and 2 spots, respectively.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone