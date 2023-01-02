Watch Now
Group makes sure children have beds and don't have to sleep on the floor

A Virginia group is stepping up to deliver beds to kids in need of a warm and comfortable place to sleep.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace's goal is to make sure no children are forced to sleep on the floor.

The organization's Hampton Roads chapter hand-builds and delivers beds to families all across the Peninsula.

The organization also has a chapter in Henrico County.

To be eligible, your child must be between the ages of 3 and 17 and not have a bed of their own.

Click here if you'd like to volunteer, donate, or apply for a bed.

