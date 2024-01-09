Virginia legislators, business owners push for state to legalize skills games again

RICHMOND, Va. -- The state of legal skills games in Virginia could possibly change, again.

A packed press room full of small business owners and legislators across the commonwealth are pushing for Virginia to make skills games, the slot-like machines often found in convenience stores, bars, and restaurants, legal once again.

According to those in support, skills games could generate an estimated $200 million in additional tax revenue for Virginia annually.

“This is huge for our commonwealth, as our Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee Chair, I’m ready to put those dollars to work," said Senator Louise Lucas, who represents the 18th District.

Skills games were officially banned in Virginia on November 15, but individual jurisdictions could determine when enforcement would begin, with many in Central Virginia starting enforcement of the ban on January 1.

Business owners like Michael Arrigo, the owner of Long Shots Billiards, Darts and Pizza in Chesapeake, say skills games kept doors open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Pull this out from under us has been really, really hard," Arrigo said. "My prices have gone up, my employees quit already. I mean, I have three or four single moms that work days, went back to normal jobs because they couldn't make money doing that. Gotta pay for Christmas."

Opponents of skills games argue they could be predatory and lend to gambling problems, often citing no clear way to tell if a player can actually win a game and receive a prize based on skill.

When it comes to keeping customers safe, legislators say they have a plan.

“I think we have the utmost confidence in the ABC authority to regulate these machines, but also understanding too that the tax revenue from these machines will go to those who have a gambling addiction or a gambling problem, make sure they get the right help," said Senator Aaron Rouse, who represents the 22nd District.

Arrigo said he's hopeful lawmakers will get on board.

“I hope it gets done sooner than later, or a lot of us aren’t going to survive," he said.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!