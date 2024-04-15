Why buying a lottery ticket will be hard in Virginia today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Getting a lottery ticket in Virginia might be harder to do as hundreds of convenience stores in the Commonwealth protest the Governor's proposed skill game amendments.

Monday the Virginia Merchants and Amusement Coalition or VA MAC announced the protests saying they urge, "Governor Youngkin and members of the General Assembly to reverse the Governor’s amendments and keep the original version of SB 212, the skill game regulation bill, in place."

The amended bill would include a 45% tax rate for businesses that operate skill games and ban them within a half-mile of churches, daycares, and houses of worship. Skill games would also be banned within a 35-mile radius of gaming establishments.

To protest the proposed changes VA MAC says that Monday, April 15, participating convenience stores across Virginia will stop the sale of Virginia Lottery tickets. The coalition says the protest will show, "the economic impact that the closing of convenience stores will have on the Virginia Lottery and the tax revenue they generate."

And on Tuesday, April 16, participating convenience stores will also close from 3:50 p.m. till 4:50 p.m.

That the coalition says is a reference to the Governor's 35 mile radius ban and 45% proposed tax rate.

