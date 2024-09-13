Pharrell announces 'Something in the Water' festival postponed to April 2025

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- Musician Pharrell Williams announced Friday that his annual "Something in the Water" music festival will not be held as originally scheduled in October.

In an X post, Pharrell wrote that the festival "just isn't ready yet" and will be postponed until April 2025.

Dearest Virginia, you deserve THE BEST. I promise it will be worth the wait. See you in April. All my love - P pic.twitter.com/X5z2fX1WcO — SOMETHING IN THE WATER (@sitw) September 13, 2024

Tickets originally went on sale Friday in a "locals only" sale for Virginia residents.

Festivalgoers who already purchased passes through debit or credit cards will be automatically refunded. If you purchased a ticket with cash, you can visit the Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater box office to receive a refund.

Pharrell additionally promised that those who already bought tickets would have first access to passes for the April show.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.