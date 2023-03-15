It's finally here! 'Something in the Water' lineup announced

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The lineup for "Something in the Water" was released Wednesday morning a little over a month before its return to the Oceanfront.

There will be performances by Lil Wayne, Jazmine Sullivan, Kehlani, Lil Yachty, Summer Walker, Maren Morris and more.

Just like 2019, there will be a set titled "Pharrell's Phriends" which will feature Pharrell himself and other notable artists that won't be announced ahead of time.

The festival takes place from April 28 through April 30. It's first time the festival has been back to its roots of Virginia Beach since its debut in 2019 due to COVID and taking a year in Washington D.C.

According to Something in the Water's website, there are still general admission tickets available.