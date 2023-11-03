Sincero, a Mexican-American restaurant, to open in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Karen Negvesky and Alex Bobadilla have steered Sincero, their Mexican-American food concept, through various iterations since it launched in 2019. They started it as a pop-up, serving tacos, tostadas and more at local breweries, before signing on to be one of the first vendors at Manchester’s Hatch Local food hall.

Now, as Negvesky and Bobadilla are preparing to open the latest version of Sincero at 404 N. Second St. in Jackson Ward, they’re looking forward to some of the particulars that come with running a restaurant in its own brick-and-mortar space: things like trading cardboard boats and tin-foil to-go containers for heftier dishware.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.