Smoke from Virginia scrapyard fire seen for miles.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Firefighters battled a blaze at a scrapyard that sent smoke billowing into the sky that could be seen for miles in Chesapeake Saturday.

Crews were called to the 4300 block of Buell Street, which is where Sims Metal Management is located, at 1:15 p.m.

Working incident-commercial fire-4300 block Buell Street-BC1 in command pic.twitter.com/wn9XOPOhhz — Chesapeake Fire Dept (@ChesapeakeFire) March 5, 2022

Pictures from the scene showed a large pile of vehicles on fire.

"The first units on scene found a very large pile of scrap metal, old cars and so forth that was burning heavy smoke and flames," Lt. Robert Warren, Chesapeake Assistant Fire Marshall said. "At that point, they began suppression operations and they’re still actually working on it now."

No injuries were reported, according to Warren.

