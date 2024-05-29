Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Home security company SimpliSafe expanding Innsbrook monitoring center

simplisafe_outdoor_monitoring.jpg
BizSense
simplisafe_outdoor_monitoring.jpg
Posted at 6:35 AM, May 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-29 06:35:31-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A national home security company is beefing up its office footprint in Innsbrook as it rolls out a new surveillance service.

SimpliSafe, which makes and sells wireless home security systems and also provides monitoring services for customers, has inked a lease on an additional 8,000 square feet in the Highwoods Three office building at 4840 Cox Road.

The Innsbrook facility is a monitoring center, where employees keep tabs on customers’ in-home security systems and are able to dispatch emergency services if needed. The expansion of the center is driven largely by the rollout of a new outdoor security service being introduced by SimpliSafe, spokesperson Ai-Li Lim said in a recent interview.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone