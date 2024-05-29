Home security company SimpliSafe expanding Innsbrook monitoring center

RICHMOND, Va. -- A national home security company is beefing up its office footprint in Innsbrook as it rolls out a new surveillance service.

SimpliSafe, which makes and sells wireless home security systems and also provides monitoring services for customers, has inked a lease on an additional 8,000 square feet in the Highwoods Three office building at 4840 Cox Road.

The Innsbrook facility is a monitoring center, where employees keep tabs on customers’ in-home security systems and are able to dispatch emergency services if needed. The expansion of the center is driven largely by the rollout of a new outdoor security service being introduced by SimpliSafe, spokesperson Ai-Li Lim said in a recent interview.

