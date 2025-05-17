Two men sentenced for targeting Hispanic immigrants in string of violent robberies

RICHMOND, Va. — Two men who police say targeted Hispanic immigrants in a series of violent robberies and carjackings in Richmond have been convicted and sentenced to prison.

William Simmons, 23, and Faiz Black, 21, were behind multiple crimes in the Southwood community on Richmond's south side in April 2024.

"Carjackings, stolen vehicles - they also committed an aggravated assault when they pistol whipped a victim that require stitches after the robbery," Detective Sgt. Bill Traverse said.

The targets were normally members of the Hispanic community who were leaving for work in the mornings, though police say there were some brazen broad daylight attacks as well.

Video technology called Flock cameras, which include automatic license plate recognition, played a crucial role in the investigation.

"Through a series of Flock hits and video surveillance we were able to capture, victims identified two individuals after they were placed in a line up," Traverse explained.

Commonwealth's Attorney Collette McEachin said the convictions wouldn't have been possible without cameras, a community willing to work with police, and hard evidence.

"Our message to any victim of crime is we are here to support you. We are not calling ICE or any other criminal investigative agency do anything to you, we are here for support and help," McEachin said.

McEachin emphasized she wants the Hispanic community in Richmond to know there isn't an ulterior motive.

"What my office does a lot of times is work with the U-Visa program which protects undocumented residents of the city when they are working with law enforcement and helping convict violent criminals," she said.

Simmons pleaded guilty and will serve 15 years. Black was convicted at trial and sentenced to 28 years in prison.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.