Missing Chesterfield woman last seen leaving hospital

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield Police sent an alert Thursday about a missing woman.

Silvia C. Diaz, 39, was last seen at Johnston-Willis Hospital on July 15, 2023.

"Diaz, whose last known address is in the 5900 block of Stanbrook Drive, left the hospital with unknown people and has not been heard from since," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Diaz is described as a Hispanic female, about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. She has several tattoos, including tattoos on both forearms. She is known to frequent local hotels in the Richmond area."

Chesterfield Police Silvia C. Diaz

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.