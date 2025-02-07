Fire crews respond to Silver Diner on Broad Street

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire at the Silver Diner on Broad Street on Thursday evening.

A CBS 6 crew at the scene could see a large emergency presence, with firefighters appearing to focus on the roof.

Henrico fire officials said they were called to the scene for a report of smoke in the building. When they got to the diner, they found fire on a wall.

Crews cut the wall open to gain access to the fire and extinguish it. The building is closed and has been turned back over to the management team, officials said.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

