Deputies searching for 16-year-old Ashland girl

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl from Ashland this weekend.

Siliana Dae-Lynn Rivera was last seen at her home in Ashland Saturday morning, officials with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook just after 7:45 p.m.

Hanover County Sheriff's Office Dae-Lynn Rivera

Deputies described the teen as Hispanic, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

No additional details about her disappearance were available at last check.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call Investigator Josiah Robertson with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-572-3333 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile devices to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

