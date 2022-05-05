Watch
This Signing Day ceremony honors Chesterfield teens who landed jobs after high school

Posted at 12:12 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 12:13:01-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Signing Day celebration in Chesterfield honored more than 50 high school students.

These students were not signing on with a college to play sports.

They are seniors from the Career and Technical Center who signed up to join the military or committed to a full-time job.

Career signing day 01.jpg

"I've learned a whole lot. I feel very accomplished," Manchester High School and Career and Technical Center student Grant Harrell said. "If I wasn't at the Tech Center, I wouldn't have this job right now. So it's been, it's been great."

Harrell said he's not sure he would have been able to land a job at Colonial Web after high school without the help of the Tech Center.

Career signing day 03.jpg

"Manchester is it's a whole different experience. It's way different classes," he said. "The Tech Center is more hands-on. You go there, you get to do more, you learn more with your hands. That's more of my thing. That's why I really enjoyed it."

Click here to learn more about the Career and Technical Center.

