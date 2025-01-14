Doc: ‘Significant amount of illness’ going around Richmond, Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Henrico Health District Director Dr. Elaine Perry told CBS 6 she is seeing a “significant amount of illness” reported across Central Virginia in the weeks following the holidays. Doctors in Central Virginia emergency rooms and urgent care centers are seeing more influenza, or flu, cases, she said.

“We are seeing a good number of people coming in to seek care for COVID-19 and then respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Those numbers do appear to be going back down a little bit, which is good. But, again, there's still a whole host of upper respiratory illnesses that are impacting people in Richmond, Henrico, and the entire central region,” Dr. Perry explained.

A January 10 situation update from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) Office of Emergency Preparedness showed that children continue to make up the highest proportion of flu diagnoses.

Flu activity is elevated but stable in Virginia, while COVID-19 growth is slowing.

Dr. Perry and the VDH also track gastrointestinal issues, commonly known as the stomach bug.

For example, norovirus is a highly contagious stomach bug that spreads quickly in close-contact settings like schools, nursing homes, restaurants, daycare centers, and cruise ships.

Dr. Perry said more than 10 percent of emergency room visits locally are for gastrointestinal issues.

“We know that hand washing helps. We know that vaccines, when we have them, help, and we know that staying home when sick helps. So all of those things are really important and are useful regardless of whether it's a gastrointestinal illness or an upper respiratory illness,” she said.

Several viewers shared on social media that their families have been dealing with illnesses following the holidays.

“Gastrointestinal issues here! Felt like a 24-hour bug but lasted a whole week and a half,” May Lawson commented on the CBS 6 Facebook page.

Sally San Soucie posted, “COVID-19 in the house; extended family dealing with bad GI issues.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shared these tips to help curb the spread of illnesses:

Cover your coughs and sneezes to limit the spread of germs and protect others.

Handwashing with soap removes germs from your hands, making it less likely to infect your respiratory system when you touch your eyes, nose, or mouth.

If soap and water are not available, using a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol can kill these germs.

To remove germs and dirt from surfaces, use household cleaners that contain soap or detergent.

