VCU's Siegel Center will begin hosting concerts, more events

RICHMOND, Va. — More events are coming to the VCU Siegel Center in Richmond.

VCU is working with ASM Global to bring concerts and other ticketed events back to the facility to help raise money to pay its student athletes, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

ASM Global also manages the Altria Theater and Dominion Energy Center.

There have been concerts at the Siegel Center in the past, but more recently, the venue has mainly been used for VCU basketball and local high school graduations.

With an estimated 30 events a year, including concerts private events, and family shows, VCU estimates it could bring in $650,000 a year to put toward paying student athletes.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube