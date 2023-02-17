Sickness sweeps through student bodies, two Petersburg schools closed for cleaning

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Two Petersburg elementary school buildings closed Friday as sickness swept through the student bodies.

"Pleasants Lane and Lakemont Elementary School will be closed for a deep cleaning due to a gastrointestinal illness outbreak at both schools," a Petersburg Schools spokesperson advised Friday. "The custodial staff is concentrating on cleaning areas of high contact in order to minimize the possibility of transmission."

Students were instructed to log in and complete school assignments from home.

