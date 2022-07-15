Richmond Police Officer arrested after Chesterfield party shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Richmond Police Officer charged with assaulting a Chesterfield Sheriff's Deputy committed the alleged assault the night of a fatal quinceañera shooting.

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in a bathroom at the Cultural Center of India in Chester where the July 2 party was held.

Four teenagers have been charged in connection with the teenager's death.

In addition, Richmond Police Officer Shwarlyn Arriola was charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor obstruction for something police said he did that night.

Officials said two off-duty, uniformed Chesterfield County Sheriff's Deputies were working the party as security. One of the off-duty deputies responded to the gunfire and found one person with a gun. The sheriff's office said the deputy ordered that person to drop the gun and shot them when that person did not comply.

That person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

While that person was determined to not be involved in the deadly shooting, they were charged with recklessly handling a firearm.

Officials said Arriola was not involved in either the shooting of the teen nor was he the person shot by the deputy.

The sheriff's office deferred to police when asked what Arriola did that led to his arrest or if Arriola identified himself as a police officer.

Chesterfield Police have not shared those details.

A family member of the teen killed at the party told CBS 6 that Arriola is related to the person shot by the deputy.

All search warrants related to that night have been sealed and no arrest paperwork has been filed in Arriola's case.

Richmond Police said Arriola has been with the department since December 2020 and is currently on leave without pay.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in General District Court next week.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.