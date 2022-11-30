One teen was killed, one teen was arrested

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A Dinwiddie teenager was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Colonial Heights, according to police.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Shuford Avenue at about 1:15 p.m.

"Upon arrival, officers located a seventeen-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound," a Colonial Heights Police spokesperson wrote. "The victim, a resident of Dinwiddie, VA, was transported to an area hospital by Colonial Heights Fire & EMS, where he succumbed to his injuries."

Another teenager, a 17-year-old from Colonial Heights, was taken into custody and booked at the Chesterfield Juvenile Detention Center.

Detectives plan to charge that teenager with involuntary manslaughter.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.